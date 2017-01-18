Sean McVay: Kirk Cousins can be a Super Bowl winning quarterback

As Washington Redskins offensive coordinator, Sean McVay had a big role in Kirk Cousins establishing himself as a viable NFL starter.

Now, with McVay off to coach the Los Angeles Rams, he reaffirmed his belief that Cousins can lead a team to the promised land, calling him “a guy you can absolutely win a championship with.”

“When you look at Kirk over the course of his career, and really throughout his life, he’s been a guy that’s continually responded to challenges in a way that makes you believe in him,” McVay told ESPN 980 on Tuesday, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “When you’re around somebody like this — you see the work ethic, you see the intrinsic motivation that he has and you see just how important it is [to him] — it’s why you love doing what you do as a coach. He’s an example as a player of why I got into this in the first place. And that’s what we’re hoping to do with [Jared] Goff out there in L.A.

“I think his resume speaks for itself. I think there’s a lot of reasons. I could go on and on about my support for Kirk Cousins, and I feel fortunate to have been able to work with a guy like that.”

Many aren’t as convinced by Cousins as McVay is, but the Washington quarterback has some big names in his corner. If all else fails, he seems to have made a fan for life in his former offensive coordinator.