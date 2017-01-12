Sean McVay named Rams head coach

The Los Angeles Rams have named Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as their new head coach.

The team confirmed Wednesday afternoon that McVay would become the team’s coach, making the 30-year-old not only the youngest coach in the NFL, but the youngest hire in league history.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, a big reason behind the hire is the belief that McVay can get the most out of quarterback Jared Goff.

McVay, who turns 31 this month, will become the youngest head coach in the NFL. Rams believe he can get Goff to produce — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2017

McVay had been with Washington since 2010 and served as their offensive coordinator since 2014, presiding over the growth of Kirk Cousins as the team’s franchise quarterback. He comes highly recommended by respected members of the NFL family, including former coach Jon Gruden.

Colleague @SuzyNFL32 asked Jon Gruden today to describe Washington OC Sean McVay. Gruden's answer: "He's special." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier Wednesday, it had been reported that McVay was the favorite to land the job, and it seems the Rams had been enamored with him from his interview on.