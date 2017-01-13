Sean McVay, Rams executives had funny experience with Wolfgang Puck at dinner

Newly-minted Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest coach in the Super Bowl era, so he’s probably going to have to get used to jokes about how young and unassuming he looks.

McVay got his first taste of that when out to dinner at Spago with team executives as part of the hiring process, and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck had a slightly awkward message for the party.

Rams went to dinner with McVay at Spago. Wolfgang Puck didn't know McVay was a candidate and told the group: "You guys need to get a coach!" — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 13, 2017

In Puck’s defense, would you be able to pick McVay out of a crowd? He certainly wasn’t a big name hire, though he had the backing of at least one former coach. Puck can be forgiven for not knowing better.