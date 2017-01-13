Ad Unit
Friday, January 13, 2017

Sean McVay, Rams executives had funny experience with Wolfgang Puck at dinner

January 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Newly-minted Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest coach in the Super Bowl era, so he’s probably going to have to get used to jokes about how young and unassuming he looks.

McVay got his first taste of that when out to dinner at Spago with team executives as part of the hiring process, and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck had a slightly awkward message for the party.

In Puck’s defense, would you be able to pick McVay out of a crowd? He certainly wasn’t a big name hire, though he had the backing of at least one former coach. Puck can be forgiven for not knowing better.


