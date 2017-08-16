Sean Payton explains Saints’ decision to fire orthopedists

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton explained why the organization parted ways with a pair of orthopedists.

It was widely reported that the orthopedists, Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, were fired in light of a significant misdiagnosis of cornerback Delvin Breaux. Breaux was found to have a fractured fibula after the team doctors diagnosed him with a contusion. Payton contended that the firings were not in response to a single incident.

“You’re always trying to get the best opinion possible,” Payton said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “It’s one of those positions with every team that there’s always that level of importance to come up with the right opinion. For years, those guys have done a great job and yet there was a point at which we just felt as an organization that change was going to be necessary for us.”

The Breaux situation was a significant, embarrassing misdiagnosis that likely left the Saints with little choice but to make a change — especially after Payton was rather public about pushing the cornerback to get back on the field based on the bad information he was given.