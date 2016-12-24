Report: Sean Payton has interest in Rams job

Let the Sean Payton-to-Los Angeles rumors begin.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Payton has legitimate interest in the Los Angeles Rams job, and he has been monitoring the situation. The New Orleans coach has always eyed West Coast jobs, as he’s a California native and his daughter lives there. It would be no surprise that this is a position that interests him.

It remains to be seen if that interest is mutual. Even if it is, the two sides would have to clear some hurdles. The Rams would have to offer compensation, though the Saints might be willing to let him go for a modest return. The team hasn’t made the playoffs under Payton since 2013 despite his high salary, and the annual speculation over his potential departure has apparently lowered morale and led to some within the organization growing a bit disillusioned.

Rapoport notes, however, that the Rams are not going out of their way to try to make a big-name hire, instead seeking the best option for their football team.

Payton turns 53 at the end of the month. He’s currently in his tenth year as coach of the Saints, having compiled a 92-64 record with one Super Bowl victory. That’s a long time to be with one organization in this day and age, and it may be one reason why New Orleans might just be willing to let him walk.