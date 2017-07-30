Sean Payton sees some Marshall Faulk in rookie Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is all-in on the Alvin Kamara hype.

Speaking with reporters Sunday, Payton was asked if he sees any similarities between his rookie running back and retired backfield great Marshall Faulk, who was present at Saints’ camp for his hosting gig with NFL Network.

“There’s some traits that Kamara has that remind me – in regards to his intelligence, his ability to run routes,” said Payton, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. “[Faulk] was as good as there ever was in that element of it … one of the smarter players I ever coached.”

Before his NFL days, Payton briefly served as the running backs coach at San Diego State during Faulk’s time there in the early ’90s, including his back-to-back seasons of finishing in the top four of the Heisman voting.

The 22-year-old Kamara, who was selected by the Saints in the third round of this year’s draft with the No. 67 overall pick, is already no stranger to big expectations. But making good on a lofty comparison to a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and former MVP may be his biggest challenge yet.