Sean Payton to remain with Saints now?

After weeks of reports suggesting Sean Payton could leave the New Orleans Saints, the word has now changed and the speculation is the 53-year-old coach will remain with New Orleans.

Sporting News NFL reporter Alex Marvez reported Thursday that the Saints fired multiple members of the coaching staff and nearly cleaned house.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 5, 2017

In response, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Saints firing so many coaches indicates Payton will stay with the Saints.

This is true. And indicates Sean Payton is staying in New Orleans. https://t.co/GnkvjWP5nx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

If Payton indeed remains in New Orleans, then history will have repeated for the second straight year.

Last year there were rumors that Payton could leave the Saints, but he agreed to a five-year contract extension in early 2016. Then after the Rams fired Jeff Fisher in December, reports said Payton was a candidate for the job and that the Saints would be open to trading him.

The Saints finished the season 7-9 for the third straight year. Prior to that, they had four consecutive seasons with at least 11 wins. Payton is 94-66 all-time as a head coach and has led the Saints to a Super Bowl win.