Thursday, January 5, 2017

Sean Payton to remain with Saints now?

January 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sean Payton

After weeks of reports suggesting Sean Payton could leave the New Orleans Saints, the word has now changed and the speculation is the 53-year-old coach will remain with New Orleans.

Sporting News NFL reporter Alex Marvez reported Thursday that the Saints fired multiple members of the coaching staff and nearly cleaned house.

In response, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Saints firing so many coaches indicates Payton will stay with the Saints.

If Payton indeed remains in New Orleans, then history will have repeated for the second straight year.

Last year there were rumors that Payton could leave the Saints, but he agreed to a five-year contract extension in early 2016. Then after the Rams fired Jeff Fisher in December, reports said Payton was a candidate for the job and that the Saints would be open to trading him.

The Saints finished the season 7-9 for the third straight year. Prior to that, they had four consecutive seasons with at least 11 wins. Payton is 94-66 all-time as a head coach and has led the Saints to a Super Bowl win.


