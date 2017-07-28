Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks with torn ligament in wrist

The Denver Broncos’ pass rush is taking a hit in the early going.

The team announced on Friday that Shane Ray will be out 6-8 weeks because of a torn ligament in his wrist.

Coach Joseph: LB Shane Ray (torn ligament, wrist) will miss 6-8 weeks. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2017

Ray was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2015 and made big strides last season. After recording four sacks as a rookie, he doubled his total last year and also recorded 48 tackles.

The Broncos will have to hope Ray’s recovery goes well and he is able to return without missing many games to start the season. Making matters worse for Denver’s defense alongside Von Miller is that Shaq Barrett is also battling a hip injury.

Ray is set to undergo surgery on Saturday.