Shea McClellin wrongly called for penalty on extra point

New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin was wrongly called for a penalty on an extra point in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After the Atlanta Falcons scored their second touchdown to go up 13-0, they attempted their extra point. But Matt Bryant didn’t even try his kick because McClellin had hurdled the line, resulting in a failed try.

Questionable flag on the first XP attempt. Someone else thinks so too. pic.twitter.com/0Fu4qTuXIw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 6, 2017

Unfortunately for New England, McClellin was called for a penalty for illegal formation, which ticked off Pats head coach Bill Belichick. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira later said the penalty call was incorrect because McClellin cleared the gap between the guard and center instead of going over the center.

Mike Pereira says that shouldn't have been a penalty on McClellin. But it is anyway, and Falcons now lead 14-0 with 8:48 left 2Q — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 6, 2017

The incorrect call accounted for a difference of a point in the game, making it 14-0 instead of 13-0 Atlanta.