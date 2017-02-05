Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Shea McClellin wrongly called for penalty on extra point

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Shea McClellin

New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin was wrongly called for a penalty on an extra point in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After the Atlanta Falcons scored their second touchdown to go up 13-0, they attempted their extra point. But Matt Bryant didn’t even try his kick because McClellin had hurdled the line, resulting in a failed try.

Unfortunately for New England, McClellin was called for a penalty for illegal formation, which ticked off Pats head coach Bill Belichick. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira later said the penalty call was incorrect because McClellin cleared the gap between the guard and center instead of going over the center.

The incorrect call accounted for a difference of a point in the game, making it 14-0 instead of 13-0 Atlanta.


