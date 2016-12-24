Jets’ Sheldon Richardson rips Brandon Marshall: ‘He should be embarrassed’

After a brutal loss by the New York Jets, two of the team’s star players seem to be very much at odds.

Defensive end Sheldon Richardson ripped into wide receiver Brandon Marshall after the team’s 41-3 loss to New England on Saturday, and was quite vague as to why.

“He should be embarrassed,” Richardson said Marshall, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

“There’s no reason,” Richardson said when asked to elaborate. “He just should be. He knows what he did. It’s cool, bro. … It’s irrelevant. Scratch that comment.”

Richardson continued to be peppered with questions about his relationship with the team’s star wide receiver, and he didn’t have a lot else to offer.

“Personally? Yeah,” Richardson said when asked if he respects Marshall. “Professionally? [He shook head no and grunted] … I can’t even explain it, bro.

“I don’t care what the guy says. No animosity whatsoever.”

Marshall didn’t seem to care too much about Richardson’s words.

“That’s Sheldon, man,” Marshall said. “It’s Sheldon. Our stories and our journey, the start of our careers are totally different, but really similar. It hurts to see someone with so much potential and so many people trying to help him. … I just wish him the best. I hope that he gets everything he wants, man. He’s an amazing talent. I just want him to see the big picture.

“I know one of the things that he’s always said to me is he wants me to make more plays. So that’s the only thing I can think of.”

The two men have had their issues before. It’s not really clear if something new happened or the frustration stemming from such a big blowout simply caused Richardson’s emotions to boil over.