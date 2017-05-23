Sheldon Richardson takes a shot at Brandon Marshall

Sheldon Richardson is pretty thrilled to have a locker room absent Brandon Marshall.

After the Jets’ first OTA on Tuesday, Richardson said New York’s locker room is much easier to get along with. He then revealed why.

Sheldon Richardson said the locker room is easier to get along with this year. "There are 15 reasons why it's better." #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 23, 2017

That was a shot from Richardson at Marshall, who wore jersey No. 15 for the Jets before being released and signing with the Giants.

The two had tension all last season. Richardson and Marshall had a locker room altercation after a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. They then traded barbs at the end of the season.

The Jets may have a healthier locker room entering the season.