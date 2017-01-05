Snacks Harrison has hilarious comment about his playoff experience

Snacks Harrison is getting ready for his first career playoff game when his New York Giants visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he doesn’t see it that way.

The Giants defensive tackle had a hilarious answer when talking about this being his first postseason experience. Snacks thinks his play on “Madden” counts.

"I go to the playoffs every year on Madden so I have some playoff experience." pic.twitter.com/lwvSOKzqTK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 5, 2017

Too bad ol’ Damon didn’t share his username so fans could find out just how good he is at the game.