Saturday, May 27, 2017

Spike Lee deletes Instagram post saying Kaepernick signed with Seattle

May 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Did Spike Lee break some news about Colin Kaepernick signing with the Seattle Seahawks, or did he jump the gun?

The filmmaker posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of him with Kaepernick. In his caption, Lee said “big love shoutout” to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for signing Kaepernick.

Not long after posting the photo, Lee deleted it.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta was moved to weigh in and said that Kaepernick has not signed with the Seahawks.

Kaepernick had a visit with Seattle during the week that reportedly went well.


