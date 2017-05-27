Spike Lee deletes Instagram post saying Kaepernick signed with Seattle

Did Spike Lee break some news about Colin Kaepernick signing with the Seattle Seahawks, or did he jump the gun?

The filmmaker posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of him with Kaepernick. In his caption, Lee said “big love shoutout” to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for signing Kaepernick.

Uhhhhh…. I think Spike Lee just broke some NFL signing news? Guess Colin Kaepernick signed with the #Seahawks!? pic.twitter.com/gPGqsvMqvZ — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) May 27, 2017

Not long after posting the photo, Lee deleted it.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta was moved to weigh in and said that Kaepernick has not signed with the Seahawks.

Despite a report to the contrary, the Seahawks have not signed Colin Kaepernick. He visited Thursday, but nothing has happened since. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 27, 2017

Kaepernick had a visit with Seattle during the week that reportedly went well.