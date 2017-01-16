Sportsbooks take ‘colossal’ hit thanks to Cowboys, Chiefs losses

A bad week for the sportsbooks got even worse after Sunday’s NFL action.

Thanks to upset victories Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas bookies reported huge losses, with William Hill reporting the worst day in the company’s five-year history in Nevada, according to ESPN’s David Perdum.

With bettors backing the two winning underdogs, the losses for bookies were enormous.

“Seemed like a blue-collar betting day with public parlaying, teasing and pounding money lines on Packers and Steelers,” said Bill Sattler, the director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment. “We salvaged the under in [the] late game, but another solid week for the public.”

Others made it sound even worse.

“It’s just colossal,” Jay Rood, vice president of MGM race and sports, said of Sunday’s losses.

“Awful,” added Westgate SuperBook assistant manager Ed Salmons. “Can’t be worse.”

It caps off a nightmare of a week for the sportsbooks, who suffered enormously on Monday’s National Championship Game as well. They’ll be holding their breath for more forgiving NFL results next weekend.