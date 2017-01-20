Stanley Wilson arrested again while naked, crying in mug shot

Former NFL cornerback Stanley Wilson II was arrested earlier this month for the second time since June. He was naked both times.

According to a police report obtained by The Oregonian, Wilson was found “running around” in the nude outside the home of a person he did not know on Jan. 10. He told police he lived nearby, but the address he gave did not check out.

Wilson was already facing charges of first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment stemming from an incident in June where he tried to break into someone’s home. The 34-year-old, who was naked while breaking and entering, was shot in the abdomen by the homeowner and treated at a hospital.

No new charges were filed against Wilson this time, but he has now violated the terms of his pretrial release on multiple occasions. He remained in the Multnomah County Detention Center on $160,000 bail as of Wednesday. Wilson was in tears when his latest mug shot was taken.

As Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post reminds us, Wilson’s father Stanley Wilson was banned from the NFL for life for violating the league’s substance abuse policy multiple times. The elder Wilson played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1983-1988 but was banned for the entire 1985 and 1987 seasons for failing drug tests.

Wilson II is clearly in need of help.