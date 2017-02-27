Ad Unit
Monday, February 27, 2017

Steelers, Antonio Brown agree to $68 million extension

February 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made wide receiver Antonio Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

According to reports, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Brown on a 4 year, $68 million contract extension, a new money average of approximately $17 million.

The Steelers confirmed the deal shortly after, calling it a five-year contract.

It sounded as of Monday morning that this was going to happen, and Brown has certainly earned his salary. He tallied up 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016, and that wasn’t even his best season. He’s reliably one of the best receivers in the NFL.


