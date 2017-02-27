Steelers, Antonio Brown agree to $68 million extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made wide receiver Antonio Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

According to reports, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Brown on a 4 year, $68 million contract extension, a new money average of approximately $17 million.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown's contract details: 4-year extension worth $68M. $17M per year over 4 years and $18.5M over 3 years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2017

Antonio Brown's extension is 4 years, $68 million, source confirmed (as others said). $17M new money average soars past AJ Green's $15M avg. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2017

The Steelers confirmed the deal shortly after, calling it a five-year contract.

It sounded as of Monday morning that this was going to happen, and Brown has certainly earned his salary. He tallied up 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016, and that wasn’t even his best season. He’s reliably one of the best receivers in the NFL.