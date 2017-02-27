Ad Unit
Report: Steelers, Antonio Brown making ‘significant progress’ on extension

February 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making major progress in contract extension talks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the two sides have made “significant progress” and hope to have a deal in place before free agency starts on March 9.

Expect Brown to get paid in line with what the top receivers in the game make. He was set to make a comparatively paltry $4.71 million in 2017, so the All-Pro who caught 12 touchdowns last year will get compensated. It sounds like it’s getting done pretty quickly, too, far sooner than the original goal was.


