Steelers-Chiefs playoff game moved to 8:20 pm ET because of storm

Sunday’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to later in the day because of an ice storm expected in Kansas City.

The divisional round playoff game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1:05 pm ET but has been moved to 8:20 pm ET.

As much as an inch of ice could accumulate on the roads, which is why there was a danger to the safety of people going to and from the game. Ticket prices for the game have dropped significantly on the secondary market.

Photo by Ichabod