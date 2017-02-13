Steelers opening contract talks with Antonio Brown, Lawrence Timmons

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have some positive news to share with their fans in the near future.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that the Steelers opened talks with Lawrence Timmons and Antonio Brown on new contracts Monday.

Steelers beginning their dialogue today with LB Lawrence Timmons, a pending FA, and WR Antonio Brown, in line for extension, on new deals — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 13, 2017

Brown is set to make nearly $9 million next season, but that isn’t close to what wide receivers of his caliber earn per season. The Steelers increased Brown’s pay in 2016 with the expectation that they would re-work his deal in 2017. A recent report said the two sides could have a deal done by training camp.

Timmons turns 31 in May and is a few years older than Brown. He has played his entire 10-year career with the Steelers and is a free agent, but it seems unlikely that he would end up elsewhere. Timmons recorded 114 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions last season and remains one of the better linebackers in the league.