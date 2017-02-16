Steelers GM wants Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown to retire with team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to commit long-term to both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that the organization’s aim is to have both Bell and Brown retire as members of the team. Both are in line for new contracts, with Bell set to become a free agent.

Colbert on LeV Bell: “We have no reservations about him…There is no hesitation for us to have him, hopefully, his entire career.” — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 16, 2017

Colbert: "I can say unequivocally we want Antonio Brown to retire as a Steeler, just as we want Le’Veon Bell to retire as a Steeler." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 16, 2017

There were rumors that the Steelers were getting fed up with Brown’s antics, but they have rebuffed trade offers for him and are talking extension. Bell has had his share of health and off-field issues as well, but Pittsburgh sounds fully committed. It’s easy to see why, as both are among the most talented and impactful offensive players in the NFL.