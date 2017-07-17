Steelers, Le’Veon Bell fail to reach deal on long-term extension

The deadline to sign a player under the franchise tag to a long-term extension has come and gone, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell, they were unable to agree to terms.

Despite intense negotiations between the two sides, the gap between demand and offer was too wide to bridge. As a result, Bell will earn $12.1 million under the franchise tag in 2017 and become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Steelers and Bell were unable to strike a deal. He plays for the tag. Left a lot of money on the table — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 17, 2017

As of Monday’s extension deadline, Bell had also not signed his franchise tender. And while he’s expected to do so, he’s under no obligation to attend training camp in the mean time. In fact, it’s entirely possible Bell could stay away from the team until mid-to-late August.

When Bell does ultimately sign his franchise tender, his $12.1 million salary will make him the highest-paid running back in the league on average. Behind him are LeSean McCoy ($8 million), Jonathan Stewart ($8 million) and Doug Martin ($7.15 million).

Ultimately, Bell will have some financial security in 2017, but that’s where it begins and ends. Next year, he’ll head towards an equally lucrative contract, but it may not be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.