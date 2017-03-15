Steelers have likely pulled their contract offer to Dont’a Hightower

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Dont’a Hightower for a visit on Tuesday, but it seems unlikely that the free agent linebacker will end up signing with the team.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, the Steelers made Hightower a formal contract offer before he left their facility. There was a simple catch, however.

#Steelers don't want Dont'a Hightower using them. He's left HQ, but he's been told if he gets on plane w/out signing, that offer is gone. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 14, 2017

As of 9pm last night, Steelers expected same. Felt their offer was very close, but Hightower's agent asked for more time too many times. https://t.co/2tjnSixqjo — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Hightower is expected to make a decision on Wednesday, and many believe he has been making free agent visits strictly to drive up the price on the New England Patriots. One other team is supposedly going all-out in an attempt to sign the 27-year-old, but there is a growing sense that Hightower will ultimately end up back in New England.