Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Steelers have likely pulled their contract offer to Dont’a Hightower

March 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Dont’a Hightower for a visit on Tuesday, but it seems unlikely that the free agent linebacker will end up signing with the team.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, the Steelers made Hightower a formal contract offer before he left their facility. There was a simple catch, however.

Hightower is expected to make a decision on Wednesday, and many believe he has been making free agent visits strictly to drive up the price on the New England Patriots. One other team is supposedly going all-out in an attempt to sign the 27-year-old, but there is a growing sense that Hightower will ultimately end up back in New England.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus