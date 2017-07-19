Steelers running back James Conner has NFL’s best-selling rookie jersey

Admittedly, I wouldn’t have thought of James Conner — but the Pittsburgh Steelers running back currently holds the distinction for the best-selling jersey among rookies, according to data released by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Conner isn’t only doing well among rookies; he’s doing well among all players. Only Dak Prescott and Tom Brady have sold more jerseys than Conner this year, according to the stats from Dick’s.

Conner was a late third-round pick — 105th overall — but Steelers fans are rallying behind him and sporting his No. 30.

In addition to being a hometown kid (Conner went to school and starred at Pittsburgh), Conner has an incredible story. During his junior year, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Conner went through treatment and was cancer-free by the offseason.

Last year at Pitt, Conner rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also a receiving threat; he hauled in 21 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

The other rookies who are crushing it in jersey sales: Watson, Garrett, Trubisky, and T.J. Watt, who also was drafted by the Steelers.