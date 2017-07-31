Steelers veterans send rookies on $500 grocery shopping trip

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has a strict policy that protects rookies against any over the top hazing, but there are still certain responsibilities that first-year players are expected to fulfill.

That includes shopping for groceries.

Over the weekend, rookie cornerback Brian Allen shared a photo of an overflowing shopping cart that he filled with fellow rookie Cam Sutton’s help.

Allen, a fifth-round pick out of Utah, told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that rookies were handed a list on their first day of training camp. They’re responsible for buying snacks and other things their positional groups need to survive the next several weeks.

“About a full page long with specific instructions,” Allen said. “We just did what we had to do.”

Allen and Sutton did their shopping late Friday night, and they ended up splitting a bill that came to around $500. Allen was quick to point out that the grocery run was not the same as hazing.

“No rookie hazing, just rookie dues,” he said. “All those vets take us under their wings. It’s just something that comes with the game.”

Fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs, a former Tennessee star, said he has yet to receive his shopping assignment from Ben Roethlisberger.

“I think I’m going to Wal-Mart soon,” Dobbs joked.

Compared to some of the money rookies have been forced to spend in the past, grocery shopping seems like a breeze.