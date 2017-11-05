Stephen Curry has great reaction to Cam Newton touchdown

Cam Newton scored a touchdown on Sunday that had seemingly everyone talking about it afterward, including Stephen Curry.

Late in the second quarter of the Panthers’ game against the Falcons, Newton scrambled out of the pocket and towards the end zone. At around the three yard line, he left his feet and extended his right arm with the ball in his hand towards the goal line. As the ball broke the plane it looked like Newton dunked on Desmond Trufant.

Get Cam Newton in the dunk contest immediately #ATLvsCAR pic.twitter.com/Re1tjAuJmy — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 5, 2017

Upon seeing the play, Curry, a noted Panthers fan, joked he might have to ask Newton what that feels like.

Cam out there dunking on people now? I’ll have to ask him what that feeling is like later #iplaybelowtherim — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 5, 2017

Curry is, of course, one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen. However, as he reminded us, Curry is not known for his exploits above the rim like some of the high flyers around the league. Although, he did dunk on former head coach Mark Jackson this one time.