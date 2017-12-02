Giants WR Sterling Shepard gets engaged to SI Swimsuit model

Sterling Shepard’s New York Giants have suffered a lot of losses this season, but the wide receiver scored a major win this weekend.

Shepard posted a photo on his Instagram account of him proposing to his girlfriend, SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman, who said yes. In his caption, Shepard used an appropriate metaphor, calling Iman “The catch of my dreams.”

The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Iman posted the same photo on Instagram and captioned it, “A night full of tears of happiness

I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

According to E!, Shepard proposed to Iman on her birthday Friday night, then surprised her by taking her to a spot where her friends and family were gathered.

Shepard, 24, was a second-round pick by the Giants out of Oklahoma last year. He has 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. The two have been dating since at least late last year.