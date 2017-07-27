Ad Unit
Stevan Ridley signing with Broncos after workout with team

by Larry Brown

Stevan Ridley’s workout with the Denver Broncos on Thursday is resulting in a contract with the team.

Ridley worked out for the Broncos Thursday and the team decided to sign him to a one-year deal.

Ridley’s contract comes a day after the Broncos learned Devontae Booker had a fractured wrist that will require surgery. Booker is expected to be back by the start of the regular season.

The Broncos also have C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles.


