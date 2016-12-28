Steve Smith says he is ’89 percent sure’ he will retire after season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith will likely be playing in the final game of his incredible NFL career on Sunday.

Smith told reporters on Wednesday that he is “89 percent sure” he will be retiring at the end of the season, which of course was a reference to his jersey number.

"Steve, will this be your last NFL game?" pic.twitter.com/51uMixg98l — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2016

“I’m pretty sure I know what I want to do,” Smith said. “I’ve got great support from my family. My wife supports me whichever way I want to go. My boys want me to still play, but there’s a little girl named Baylee Smith who wants her daddy home.

“Football’s given me more than I probably could give football back. For 2016, 2017 and beyond, this will probably be my last game.”

Smith returned this season from a torn Achilles he suffered last year, which in itself is impressive. Add in the fact that he is 37 and has caught 67 passes for 765 yards and five touchdowns and you get a good understanding of why he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Smith currently ranks seventh in NFL history with 14,697 receiving yards and 12th with 1,028 receptions. His ability to remain productive at his age is truly remarkable. If he changes his mind, the Ravens have already said they will welcome him back.