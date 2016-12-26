Steve Smith hints at retirement in heartfelt Instagram post

Steve Smith has once again proven that he can escape Father Time’s grasp for longer than most NFL players, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver is having yet another productive season in 2016. It sounds like it will be his last, however.

After the Ravens were eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, Smith hinted on Instagram that next Sunday will be his final game.

“There is so much (to) say, one of the coolest and scariest things I’ve done is walk out on faith hoping a new city and a new team would accept me. You guys didn’t accept me. You loved me and let me into the #RavensFlock family for that I’m grateful!” Smith wrote. “I embraced the Raven way! Tough season highs and lows but we will not give up or play dead! One more Game, The game of heart. No quit. Merry Christmas God is good all the time in a loss he is the same and in Victory.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said previously that he was hoping Smith would return in 2017, but it doesn’t seem likely. Smith has defied odds once again by recovering from a torn Achilles at age 37, and he has an impressive 67 receptions for 765 yards and five touchdowns. He also hasn’t lost a step with his trash talking game, as evidenced by his war of words with Rodney Harrison.

Given how competitive he is, Smith doesn’t seem like the type of player who would stick around and not be productive. It makes sense for him to quit while he’s still ahead.