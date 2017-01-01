Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Emotional Steve Smith confirms retirement: ‘This is it’

January 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Steve Smith

Fighting back tears in his postgame interview with CBS, Baltimore wide receiver Steve Smith admitted that the Ravens’ 27-10 loss to Cincinnati was the final NFL game he would ever play.

The 37-year-old had previously said that he was likely going to retire after the season, and he confirmed his decision in the emotional interview.

The only question now is whether Smith will ceremonially retire as a Carolina Panther. He will have a fairly good Hall of Fame case, having amassed 1,031 catches and 14,371 receiving yards over the course of his illustrious career.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus