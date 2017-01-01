Emotional Steve Smith confirms retirement: ‘This is it’

Fighting back tears in his postgame interview with CBS, Baltimore wide receiver Steve Smith admitted that the Ravens’ 27-10 loss to Cincinnati was the final NFL game he would ever play.

The 37-year-old had previously said that he was likely going to retire after the season, and he confirmed his decision in the emotional interview.

Steve Smith, tearing up as he's interviewed by CBS, says "this is it." Adds: "I'm going home to Charlotte to build my family." — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 1, 2017

In true Steve Smith fashion, he was asked what he will miss most about the game. "I won't miss practice, I can tell you that." — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 1, 2017

"I have a beautiful wife at home and 4 kids who need their dad…and I need my kids." – Steve Smith — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) January 1, 2017

The only question now is whether Smith will ceremonially retire as a Carolina Panther. He will have a fairly good Hall of Fame case, having amassed 1,031 catches and 14,371 receiving yards over the course of his illustrious career.