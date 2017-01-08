Steve Smith rips referees for losing control of Steelers-Dolphins

Now that Steve Smith is retired, he can offer his unfettered thoughts on all things NFL, and he already has something to say about playoff refereeing.

Smith ripped the crew handling the wild-card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, believing that they’d lost control of the game.

Wow these Refs are garbage!!! Unbelievable game control — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 8, 2017

Smith’s beliefs probably stemmed from a few questionable hits that went unflagged early on. It allowed the game to get increasingly brutal and chippy, with Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore taking this blow in the second quarter that led to a bevy of flags.

On another note, how long until the TV offers start pouring in for Smith? They might be already, even if he isn’t interested.