Steve Smith taunts Bills fans after Jeremy Maclin rejection

Former wide receiver Steve Smith has been watching Jeremy Maclin’s free agent decision process with great interest.

Smith had spent much of the last week downplaying the Buffalo Bills’ chances of landing Maclin, sending several tweets mocking Bills fans who thought they were in the driver’s seat in the race for the free agent receiver.

When Maclin elected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens — Smith’s former team — Smith was quick to have the last laugh.

Haha …. Told you should have never let him leave the building!!! #agent89 pic.twitter.com/QnK9vqGKgc — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) June 12, 2017

Despite the best efforts of LeSean McCoy, the Bills simply didn’t appeal to Maclin as much as the Ravens did. Perhaps, at this point, the receiver sees Baltimore as more competitive — and Smith knows it.