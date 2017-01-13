Steve Smith thanks Ravens fans with ad in newspaper, signs it ‘Ice Up Son!’

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith may still be capable of playing at a high level, but he is serious about calling it a career. The ad he took out in a newspaper thanking fans is further proof of that.

In Friday morning’s edition of the Baltimore Sun, Smith paid tribute to Ravens fans for making him feel like part of the community in the short time he was there.

Steve Smith Sr. thanks the Ravens, teammates and fans in an ad in The Sun today. pic.twitter.com/pmHjd0JfDj — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) January 13, 2017

In true Steve Smith fashion, the dynamic playmaker signed the letter with “Ice Up Son!” You can read the full text below:

“It’s been such an honor to finish my NFL career here. I will forever be grateful for the way the Ravens organization, my teammates, fans, but most of all community welcomed me to this great city. I’ve heard a lot this week how everyone will miss me but I’ll miss you all more! “When you play the bulk of your career in another city with another team you’re not sure how a transition like this will go. And yet these last 3 years have been some of my best and this was a perfect place to end my career. I’ve made friendships that will last forever, been able to grow my Family’s Foundation and mission into this city, and in a short amount of time the city felt like home. “Although it’s not easy to say good-bye Baltimore will always be a place I call home and I plan to continue my support of the city. Thank you for the incredible sport and welcome into your city, my family and I will cherish the memories we made here. “Ice Up Son! “Love – The Smith Family”

Despite what one of his former bosses said this week, Smith has played his last snap. The 37-year-old ranks seventh in NFL history with 14,697 receiving yards and 12th with 1,028 receptions. He’s a lock for the Hall of Fame.