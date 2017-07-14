Steve Young ‘surprised’ Colin Kaepernick is still free agent

Steve Young is of the opinion that Colin Kaepernick is good enough to nail down an NFL job.

The San Francisco 49er legend told KNBR’s Murph & Mac that it comes as a surprise to him that Kaepernick is still unsigned, though a lot comes down to the system the team plays.

“I’m surprised, even with the situation last year with the kneel-down during the national anthem, that people can’t see through that and see, here’s a good player that wants to play and is not toxic in the locker room,” Young said, via Daniel Mano of Bay Area News Group. “But he’s got to fit too. He’s the kind of guy who’s going to come off a play fake, see a guy, throw it. If you want him to read through, you want him to find the fourth receiver, the outlet — that’s probably not his game. So he’s got to find the right spot for himself.

“I’d have to sit down with him, look him in the eye, see what he really wants to do, see how much work he has in him. Because if he wants to work — the guy can play. So if he wants to do the work and he wants to get better, which I can’t imagine him not.”

Young’s comments are similar to those made by a current NFL coach. Whatever the reason, Kaepernick looks unlikely to find work ahead of the start of the season unless there’s an injury somewhere.

H/T ProFootballTalk