Su’a Cravens receives medical clearance, plans to play in 2018

Washington Redskins safety Su’a Cravens left the team back in September under some unusual circumstances and was eventually ruled ineligible to play for the remainder of the season, but he is planning to continue his playing career in 2018.

On Tuesday, Cravens’ agent released a statement revealing that the 22-year-old has received medical clearance and is looking forward to making a return.

Statement from Su’a Cravens’ agent, Fadde Mikhail: pic.twitter.com/QzYEbqVco0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2017

Cravens underwent knee surgery before the season began, and Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the former USC star was dealing with personal issues as rumors swirled that he was contemplating retirement. Cravens left the team in the dark about his plans for the better part of a month, and he was eventually placed on the reserve/left squad list, ruling him ineligible to play in 2017.

While Cravens dealt with a knee injury last offseason and an arm injury during his rookie year, the statement from his agent indicates concussions were the issue. If you remember, Cravens created a buzz on social media last season when he shared a video indicating concussions had left him with permanent damage.

The fact that Cravens has been cleared medically is a good sign. It remains to be seen if the Redskins will welcome him back or try to move him this offseason.