Super Bowl 51 over/under largest ever

We can probably expect a lot of points to be scored in Super Bowl 51.

In their first two games this postseason, the Patriots scored 34 and 36 points. The Falcons have put up a combined 80 points in their two playoff wins. With two high-powered offenses set to meet in Houston for the Super Bowl, the expected point total by odds makers is already the largest in Super Bowl history.

Initially the total was 58 points, but was later raised to 59.

Over/Under Point Total up to 59!

(BIGGEST Total in Super Bowl HISTORY) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) January 23, 2017

During the regular season, the Falcons led the NFL in scoring at 33.8 points per game and the Patriots were third at 27.6. Combine that with what both teams have done so far this post and it’s not hard to see why Vegas is expecting numerous points. It’s worth noting the Patriots’ defense did allow the fewest points per game (15.6) this season, although it will likely take their best effort of the season to keep the Falcons in that range.