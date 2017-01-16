Super Bowl ticket prices drop significantly after Cowboys loss

With the Dallas Cowboys having been eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, a ticket to the biggest sporting event of the year just got a little bit cheaper.

As Darren Rovell of ESPN.com notes, the price for the most inexpensive ticket to Super Bowl LI dropped more than 20 percent after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cowboys. Before the game, the cheapest ticket listed on StubHub was $4,195. As of Monday morning, $3,290 would get you in the door at NRG Stadium.

The Cowboys are one of the most popular franchises in sports, and they have not been to a Super Bowl in more than 20 years. With this year’s Super Bowl being held in Houston, many fans would have been willing to pay huge money to make the four-hour drive from Dallas.

“The threat of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl within a four-hour drive of their home stadium was propping up get-in ticket prices to unprecedented levels,” Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Houston-based ticket company Eventellect, told Rovell. “Cowboys fans were willing to take the risk of buying tickets and their team not making it because of the uncertainty of what would happen if they did make it.”

Ryan said the Cowboys being knocked out will affect everything, as parties and events during Super Bowl week will also be cheaper with less fans traveling to Houston to take part in the festivities.

Aaron Rodgers getting the best of Dallas may have given us these hilarious memes, but it was apparently very bad for business.