Tamba Hali likely to make season debut for Chiefs

Tamba Hali appears likely to make his season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hali was activated off the PUP list and added to the 53-man active roster on Saturday. The move comes a day after Hali agreed to a restructured contract

Hali began the season on the PUP list due to a knee injury, though there was some speculation there were other matters contributing to his absence, such as his rant about playing time.

During the week, the 33-year-old practiced with the Chiefs for the first time this season.

As of Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was non-committal about Hali.

“He’s literally just knocking the rust off,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “We’re literally taking it day by day and seeing; let’s just see what happens.”

Placing him on the active roster is an indication that Hali will see his first action come Sunday.