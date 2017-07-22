Tamba Hali goes off on Twitter rant about lack of playing time

Some more trouble may be brewing in Kansas City.

Chiefs five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tamba Hali went on a lengthy Twitter rant on Saturday about his lack of playing time at certain points last season.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I haven't missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I've played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Let's look at the Super Bowl champs I am sure they had 100% attendance for OTAS AND OFFFSEASON WORKOUT this year. I maybe wrong. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

The two aforementioned games against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year were a blowout defeat back in Week 4 of the regular season and an 18-16 loss in the divisional round that eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

It’s unclear why Hali, who has played his entire career in Kansas City since being drafted by them in 2006, suddenly decided to go public with an issue from several months prior. But what we do know is the Chiefs have already had a turbulent offseason, and this latest episode definitely won’t help any.

Image via Tamba Hali on Instagram