Ad Unit
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tamba Hali goes off on Twitter rant about lack of playing time

July 22, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Some more trouble may be brewing in Kansas City.

Chiefs five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tamba Hali went on a lengthy Twitter rant on Saturday about his lack of playing time at certain points last season.

The two aforementioned games against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year were a blowout defeat back in Week 4 of the regular season and an 18-16 loss in the divisional round that eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

It’s unclear why Hali, who has played his entire career in Kansas City since being drafted by them in 2006, suddenly decided to go public with an issue from several months prior. But what we do know is the Chiefs have already had a turbulent offseason, and this latest episode definitely won’t help any.

Image via Tamba Hali on Instagram


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus