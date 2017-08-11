Tavon Austin’s future with Rams in question after Watkins trade

Tavon Austin’s future with the Los Angeles Rams is in question following the acquisition of Sammy Watkins.

Austin, the No. 8 overall pick by the Rams in 2013, was signed to a massive six-year, $56.14 million contract last year. The deal called for $30 million guaranteed, a big portion of which was paid out last year.

The Rams also signed Robert Woods to a big free agent deal this offseason, and they have capped it off by acquiring Watkins, who will be a free agent after the season. The Rams will have the opportunity to try extending Watkins or franchise tag him.

The Rams are unlikely to be able to afford all three players next year, and Austin could be the odd man out.

Austin could be cut after the season, though the salary cap hit would be $8 million for 2018 if the Rams released him. If they cut him after 2018, there would be no dead cap money.

The Rams are moving Austin this season to try and use him as a deep-ball threat. He missed part of the offseason because of wrist surgery and is now dealing with a hamstring injury. The Rams’ acquisitions of Watkins and Woods seem to signify some level of dissatisfaction with Austin under the team’s new head coaches.