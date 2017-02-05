Taylor Gabriel embarrasses Malcolm Butler on catch

Malcolm Butler will now be remembered for two notable plays he made during the Super Bowl.

On the Atlanta Falcons’ second drive of the third quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Butler got completely embarrassed by Taylor Gabriel, who had him all turned around:

Malcolm Butler got put in a blender pic.twitter.com/DCUOxd5RHG — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 6, 2017

Taylor Gabriel just stole Malcolm Butler's cleats pic.twitter.com/3qmU5SRbpw — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) February 6, 2017

That was good for 35 yards and took the Falcons down to the New England 28. They ended up scoring another touchdown on the drive and went up 28-3 in the third quarter.