Report: Teammates have warned Ezekiel Elliott about off-field behavior

Ezekiel Elliott may have simply found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when an incident occurred at a Dallas bar Sunday night, but even his own teammates understand that the 21-year-old needs to start acting more responsibly.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, Elliott has been warned “numerous times” about being more careful in his personal life. While it goes without saying that team executives have voiced concerns, the same can be said of the star running back’s teammates.

One NFL executive told B/R that throughout last season several Cowboys teammates, several former Cowboys players and even someone close to the league office all stressed to Elliott that he has to be more careful about his choices off the field. There was a concern that Elliott, who was named to the All-Pro first team in his first season after being drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in April 2016, didn’t fully understand just how big a name he’d become.

Elliott couldn’t have picked a worse time to have his name associated with a bar fight, as the NFL is just about ready to interview him to discuss the league’s findings in his domestic violence case. Though he may not be guilty of anything, the accusations hurled against Elliott do not sound good.

We already saw one teammate publicly defend Elliott in the wake of his latest off-field blunder, and others would likely do the same. But privately? That might be a different story.