Report: Teams have asked Lions about acquiring rights to Calvin Johnson

A couple NFL teams are dreaming big and hoping former All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson wants a return to the league.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, two teams have reached out to the Detroit Lions about trading for Johnson’s rights in the last week, with the NFL trade deadline looming on Tuesday. The Lions, however, have not been particularly interested in such a deal.

Even if the Lions agreed to a Johnson trade, the team acquiring him would have to convince the 32-year-old to come out of retirement, and it is reportedly doubtful that they would be able to do so.

NFL teams trying to talk Johnson out of retirement is nothing new, nor is his reluctance to entertain those overtures. While the Lions’ losing did weigh on him, injuries and the game’s physical toll were also significant factors in him walking away, and that will not have changed.