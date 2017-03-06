Report: Teams have talked to Nick Mangold about moving to guard

Nick Mangold may need to change positions to get the deal he might want after being released by the New York Jets.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Mangold has been approached by teams about moving from center to guard. Thus far, Mangold has been resistant to such a move, preferring to wait it out and see if he can find an interested team who’s willing to keep him at center.

Mangold isn’t the same player he once was, but the 33-year-old was still an All-Pro center twice and is not ready to give up on the position.

The veteran recently revealed how surprised he was by his release after over a decade with New York. He’s probably still processing it. The last thing he wants to hear about is a possible position change too.