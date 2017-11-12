Teddy Bridgewater appeared to cry tears of joy in first game back since 2015

Teddy Bridgewater suited up on Sunday for his first NFL game since 2015, and the quarterback was clearly overcome with emotion before the game kicked off.

During and after the playing of the national anthem, Bridgewater appeared to be crying tears of joy.

What a moment. Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

You can certainly understand why Bridgewater felt the way he did. When he suffered a devastating knee injury in training camp last year, there was talk of his playing career potentially being over. Bridgewater has worked incredibly hard over the past 15 months to get back in uniform on Sundays.

While Case Keenum has played well enough in recent weeks to keep his starting job, reports have indicated that Bridgewater will be ready to play as early as Sunday if called upon.