Teddy Bridgewater not sure when he will get to start again

Teddy Bridgewater will likely get the opportunity to start games in the NFL again, but he is not sure when that time will come.

The Vikings are currently 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North. They are on a five-game winning streak and it sounds like the team doesn’t want to mess with what’s been working. Case Keenum has played the best football of his career since taking over for the injured Sam Bradford so the Vikings are sticking with him for their Week 11 game against the Rams, despite being tempted to insert Bridgewater back into the starting lineup.

On Thursday, Bridgewater said he does not know when he will regain the starting job but doesn’t want the focus to be on him during Minnesota’s successful stretch.

“Who knows. Like I said, I don’t want this to be about me. It’s us,” Bridgewater told NFL.com. “We’re sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs, hopefully home-field advantage or something like that. So we can’t take the attention away from that. We’re playing great football and I pray that we can continue to just keep getting better.”

Keenum is coming off of a game versus the Redskins that saw him complete 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prior to last weekend’s game, Bridgewater was emotional and appeared to be crying tears of joy on the sideline after suiting up for the first time since 2015. The Vikings riding the hot hand of Keenum shouldn’t be seen as an indictment of Bridgewater. And it’s entirely possible his return to good health means a shorter leash for Keenum.