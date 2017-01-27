Report: Teddy Bridgewater likely out for 2017 season

The serious knee injury suffered by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will reportedly cost him another season.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, a Vikings source expects Bridgewater to miss all of 2017. In fact, doctors say the best-case scenario for an injury such as the one Bridgewater suffered would be a 19-month recovery, which would make March 2018 the earliest the quarterback could be healthy enough to practice and play.

It adds to reports that Bridgewater suffered about as serious an ACL tear as one could. It had previously been speculated that the start of his 2017 season was likely in doubt, but this is far worse than that.

There have even been some reports that Bridgewater’s injury could end his career. All indications are that he’s working hard and trying to come back, but the more reports like this we hear, the more worried one has to become.