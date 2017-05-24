Ad Unit
Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has positive medical checkup

May 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

The good news keeps coming for Teddy Bridgewater.

A day after the Minnesota Vikings showed Bridgewater dropping back and throwing passes at OTAs, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the QB had a positive visit to his doctor and has been cleared to progress in his rehab.

Bridgewater is returning from a particularly nasty knee injury sustained during training camp last year. It was so bad that many have feared Bridgewater will not be ready to return at the start of the season. That could still end up being the case as there have been rumblings that Minnesota may want to have Bridgewater open the season on the PUP list. Still, this is good news for his rehab.


