Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has positive medical checkup

The good news keeps coming for Teddy Bridgewater.

A day after the Minnesota Vikings showed Bridgewater dropping back and throwing passes at OTAs, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the QB had a positive visit to his doctor and has been cleared to progress in his rehab.

#Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater had a positive visit to his doc in Dallas, sources say. He got the to progress in rehab & move side-to-side — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Bridgewater is returning from a particularly nasty knee injury sustained during training camp last year. It was so bad that many have feared Bridgewater will not be ready to return at the start of the season. That could still end up being the case as there have been rumblings that Minnesota may want to have Bridgewater open the season on the PUP list. Still, this is good news for his rehab.