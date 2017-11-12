Teddy Bridgewater calls return to sidelines ‘a great moment for my life’

For the first time in nearly two years, Teddy Bridgewater was active and on the sidelines for an NFL game on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who suffered a devastating knee injury prior to the 2016 season, did not play Sunday, but was active and in uniform for the team’s 38-30 win over the Washington Redskins.

Bridgewater admitted that he got emotional, and described how it felt to take such a huge step toward playing again.

“Being able to stand next to those guys on the sideline during the national anthem,” Bridgewater said, via Dan Hanzus of NFL.com. “It all boiled up. I kinda screamed a little on the sideline, after I said my prayer in the end zone. I screamed a little. Then when I got on the sideline I was like, man, it’s really about to happen. Today was a great moment for my life, my personal life. It was even a better moment for this team. We went out there. We competed and won a big game that we needed to win on the road.”

Bridgewater was visibly emotional on the sideline ahead of the game. It will only be more incredible when he steps back on the field again.