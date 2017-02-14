Terrell Owens goes to war with media over Hall of Fame snub

Terrell Owens is still steaming after he once again was not voted into the Hall of Fame, and he has engaged in some very public arguments with the media over it this week.

On Monday, Owens got into it on Twitter with Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole. Carucci, to his credit, revealed that he did not vote for Owens and wrote an article explaining why. The beat writer says he was told Owens was a “horrible teammate” during his 15 NFL seasons and that many current Hall of Famers say they would not want him on their team.

Ask those people what made me a "horrible" teammate? Name or show em to me & I'll show u a liar. #realtalk https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Unlike other sports, NFL contracts aren't guaranteed so if I was such a "horrible" teammate or person then why didn't they cut me? https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

U bought what ur "selective group" of people sold u but I'll go 2 my grave knowing that I was a good teammate & that #HOForNot I'll be ok. https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

What's fascinating is that there are many that have spoken about me as a good teammate but it's not taken into consideration. Why is that?! https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Cole, who clearly agrees that Owens should not be in the Hall of Fame, came to Carucci’s defense.

@terrellowens but why did you back away from Baltimore trade, force your way to Philly and then holdout? Seems contradictory to me — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) February 13, 2017

Come on @JasonColeBR. Whatever u try to accuse me of there r plenty of examples well before me. U better stop before someone gets ur job. https://t.co/FWp8tsl6Hu — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

@terrellowens you got your wish, and then you wanted more. Has nothing to do with the HOF, but explain it to me. It seems inconsistent. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) February 14, 2017

@terrellowens but YOU picked the Eagles over Baltimore. You got your wish. Even got a new deal. #We'reStillPlaying — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) February 14, 2017

No disrespect but they had a young QB & correction, I NEVER held out. See, u guys listen to everything that is said from anonymous sources https://t.co/QPRaiVteYB — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

That was business. Was I or am I the only one to do that? Didn't Eli Manning get drafted to Chargers? What did he do? #checkmate https://t.co/QPRaiVteYB — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Because I wanted to choose a team with the opportunity to go to the SB & compliment my talent. So that's why. Anything else?! https://t.co/vqMGY3S81A — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 14, 2017

@JasonColeBR I hope this engagement isn't enhancing ur job position because u're terrible. Way off base! https://t.co/hzhpgqwsZw — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 14, 2017

Carucci also said in his article that he does not count Owens’ 2009 and 2010 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals toward his Hall of Fame resume because the receiver’s “skills had declined by then.” Owens took offense to that.

My diminished skills had to be amazing to produce more than the leading guys of the last 2 teams considering they were younger than I was. https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Nothing personal, just addressing ur jabs in well written article. https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Those weren’t all of the tweets, but you get the idea. Owens is second all time in receiving yards with 15,934, third in touchdowns with 153 and eighth in receptions with 1,078. His numbers make him a lock for the Hall of Fame to some, but the character concerns are too much for others to overlook.

If you believe what Owens said after being snubbed this year, you might think he doesn’t care about getting into Canton. But judging by his Twitter arguments with Cole and Carucci, T.O. cares very much.