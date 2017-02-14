Ad Unit
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Terrell Owens goes to war with media over Hall of Fame snub

February 14, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens is still steaming after he once again was not voted into the Hall of Fame, and he has engaged in some very public arguments with the media over it this week.

On Monday, Owens got into it on Twitter with Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole. Carucci, to his credit, revealed that he did not vote for Owens and wrote an article explaining why. The beat writer says he was told Owens was a “horrible teammate” during his 15 NFL seasons and that many current Hall of Famers say they would not want him on their team.

Cole, who clearly agrees that Owens should not be in the Hall of Fame, came to Carucci’s defense.

Carucci also said in his article that he does not count Owens’ 2009 and 2010 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals toward his Hall of Fame resume because the receiver’s “skills had declined by then.” Owens took offense to that.

Those weren’t all of the tweets, but you get the idea. Owens is second all time in receiving yards with 15,934, third in touchdowns with 153 and eighth in receptions with 1,078. His numbers make him a lock for the Hall of Fame to some, but the character concerns are too much for others to overlook.

If you believe what Owens said after being snubbed this year, you might think he doesn’t care about getting into Canton. But judging by his Twitter arguments with Cole and Carucci, T.O. cares very much.


